Countdown begins for P&J Live opening day

Today marks 30 days to go until the new £333 million P&J Live opens to the public.

A free ticketed event called Preview @ P&J Live is being held on Saturday August 10 to showcase the new multi-million-pound events complex, which is being delivered by Aberdeen City Council and its development partner Henry Boot Developments (HBD).

The venue, being constructed by Robertson Group, includes a 12,500-capacity arena which will host conferences, exhibitions and music concerts.

There will be several test events including the public open days which are being held before the first conference, Offshore Europe, which runs from September 3 to 6.

Alice Cooper and comedians Jack Whitehall and Russell Howard have already been confirmed to perform at the venue later this year and Elton John will also bring his farewell tour in November 2020.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “We’re at a very exciting point in the build and it’s been fantastic to watch it progressing since we cut the turf just over three years ago on July 5 2016.

“We only have 30 days to go until people can come and have a look around and see for themselves the scale and quality of the council’s new multi-million-pound venue which is designed to compete on a global scale.”

Along with the chance to look around the building, Preview @ P&J Live will include entertainment from local musicians and give visitors the chance to sample the food and drink offering, cooking demonstrations and kids’ activities.

The facility is expected to contribute an additional 4.5 million visits, £113m of visitor spend and £63m net gross value to the Scottish economy over the next decade.

Managing director Nick Waight said: “It’s great to be at this stage of the development of P&J Live.

“We’re excited to give everyone a chance to come and have a look around our new home and help us test some things out while also sampling what we’ll have on offer at this world-class new venue.

“We’re delighted with the support we’ve had in bringing this to the city and want to offer all a chance to take a look before our busy calendar of events begins.”