Counselling sessions help Aberdeen pupils deal with exam stress

More than 500 counselling sessions have been carried out in Aberdeen to support young people during exam seasons.

Figures released by Childline showed that 2,795 chats were held across the UK, with more than 500 of them being conducted by counsellors in the city.

Those seeking help have said they are stressed about exams.

Callers are most commonly aged 15 and 16.

Childline Aberdeen base manager Leanne Ferries said: “Taking exams places a lot of pressure on young people.

“Worryingly, for some these feelings can act as a trigger to them developing mental health issues.

“It’s important that family, friends and teachers are there to support children and teenagers during this stressful time, listening to them and keeping them calm and focused so they can properly prepare for the challenges to come.”