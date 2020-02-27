Council prepared for any outbreak of coronavirus in Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council will have the capability to deal with any outbreak of coronavirus if cases are confirmed in the north-east.

At a meeting of the city’s public protection committee yesterday, the local authority’s emergency planning lead Dawn Schultz assured councillors staff were working in partnership with health authorities on its action plan.

Currently only nine people have tested positive for the disease in the UK, with none in Scotland.

However, around 2,700 people have died as a result of the illness worldwide – prompting the council to put in contingency plans in place.

Ms Schultz said: “We are working to ensure our contingency plans are in place in the event of someone in the north-east testing positive.

“The lead on this is being taken by Public Health Scotland and the NHS.

“We will continue to work with out partners to ensure appropriate planning is in place.

“We will ensure access is available to regular up-to-date information.”

Councillors welcomed the local authority’s work to put plans in place to deal with the virus.

Committee convener Jennifer Stewart said: “It is very important we have a report like this coming out from the council to say what our position is in light of the virus.

“It seems to be travelling throughout parts of the world and it is important we do what we can to give assurances to the public.”

Meanwhile, committee member David Cameron hit out at “scaremongering” over the virus, and urged a calm approach.

He said: “It worries me there has been a significant amount of scaremongering about the coronavirus in some quarters.”

Meanwhile, councillors also heard reports from Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

They were briefed on falling crime figures in the city and steps being taken to provide mental health support to officers.

And they were also informed about decreasing numbers of accidental fires.