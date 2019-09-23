Council’s office spaces could house Aberdeen teachers in the event of no-deal Brexit

Aberdeen City Council offices could be used to house teachers in the event of shortages caused by Brexit, new documents have revealed.

Information released after a freedom of information request has shown the number of risks being considered in Aberdeen when the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

Around 60 possibilities being examined by Aberdeen City Council are ranked from very high, high, moderate, low and very low.

In the document it states the short-term impact of a no-deal Brexit could lead to food and fuel shortages meaning the local authority would be unable to deliver services – including at schools.

This is due to 20% of the council workforce currently living outwith the local authority area.

Jobs including teachers, pupil support assistants, early year practitioners, social work and catering could be affected.

It could see teachers being moved to a closer school in the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

The document, which assessed it as a moderate risk, states: “Although considered low in likelihood, food and fuel shortages could potentially lead to a sudden inability to deliver services, as the workforce become unable to attend work.

“Regional traffic disruption caused by border delays could affect fuel distribution. Customer behaviour could then exacerbate any localised shortages.”

In preparing for the possible outcome it said: “For school-based staff, such as teachers and pupil support assistants, reciprocal agreements are in place with Aberdeenshire Council for staff to be based in Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire to suit home locations. Use of Aberdeenshire Council offices to host staff who cannot travel into the city and vice versa.”

High-risk possibilities in the document includes Aberdeen struggling to attract future investment from abroad and being unable to recruit EU nationals to the oil and gas industry as well as the hospitality sector.

The document states it could lead to the loss of jobs and says: “The region is susceptible to workforce challenges if Brexit makes it more difficult to recruit from the EU. Some industry leaders have argued that food and drink companies could be pushed towards automation if there is a worker shortage.

“This could, however, mean a greater need for higher-skilled labour in the industry which could prove to be an additional challenge if the oil industry continues to recover and employs skilled engineers.”

Jenny Laing, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “The council made its position clear on September 2 that a no-deal Brexit is bad for Aberdeen, Scotland and the UK and we would therefore encourage the Prime Minister and the EU to negotiate a deal that takes away these unnecessary risks from our citizens.

“While it is impossible to prepare for every Brexit scenario, we regularly engage with our senior officers on Brexit matters which have direct implications for our citizens and we continue to update our website with the latest information received from the UK and Scottish Governments.

“We are aware of the implications around food and fuel shortages and we continue to monitor the situation.”

Aberdeen SNP leader Councillor Stephen Flynn said: “The dangers posed by Brexit are scandalous and it’s beyond ridiculous that food, drug and fuel supplies are likely to be put at risk – something that would have a hugely negative impact on everyone in Aberdeen.

“The council is going to have to try to manage this situation as best it can but they are in an unwinnable situation.”

Additional pressures could also be put on council budgets due to residents being unable to pay their council tax, something which is considered a moderate risk in the document.

It added there could be an increased council tax administration cost for the recovery of the money and to handle council tax reduction applications.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “In common with all local authorities and public bodies, Aberdeen City Council is planning for a wide range of potential scenarios in relation to the UK’s preparations to exit the EU.

“Detailed planning has been underway since 2018 in conjunction with the UK Government, Scottish Government and public sector partners.

“This continues on a rolling basis, with regular reviews taking place. Where risks are highlighted, mitigations are identified with a view to limiting the potential impact.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “A work plan was agreed in 2016 and support is being provided to services as they consider the potential implications of Brexit on service delivery.

“We will continue our contingency planning and take account of national guidance over the coming weeks and months.”