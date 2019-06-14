Councils join forces in bid to bring Tour of Britain to Aberdeen

Plans have been unveiled to bring the biggest bike race in Britain to the north-east from next year.

Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire council bosses will bid to host the final stage of the 2020 edition of the Tour of Britain – a week-long stage race featuring some of the top names in the sport.

There are also plans to bid for the event’s Grand Depart in 2021, subject to approval by councillors.

Councillors from both local authorities will consider reports on the joint bid at separate meetings, with the recommendation to approve the plans.

Last month the Evening Express revealed a bid to host the race – which has featured stars like Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins – was on the cards.

For the last three years the city has successfully hosted the spin-off Tour Series.

The series has attracted many thousands of spectators, with footfall in the city centre increasing by 3,000 when the event was held on May 16.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “The reports published underline the economic benefits hosting this signature event would deliver and also outline the positive sporting, health and social impacts.

“Both councils are partners in a Regional Economic Strategy which has diversification and internationalisation at its core, with ambitions to build on the north-east’s reputation as a destination. Attracting world class events is central to our plans.

“The opportunity to host the Tour of Britain is a natural progression following the success of the Tour Series, which has won the hearts of the residents and visitors over the past three years.

“The Tour Series played an integral part of the council’s wider Aberdeen 365 events strategy, with significant investment changing the cultural outlook of the city. With the countdown to the opening of the redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery and P&J Live events complex, it is an incredibly exciting time and we continue to explore new opportunities to attract new audiences to the region.”

Both local authorities would underwrite the cost of each edition of the event to the tune of £100,000, with organiser SweetSpot to also provide funding secured through EventScotland.

An additional £35,000 would be approved to cover additional services such as traffic management, policing costs and a designated finish area.

In order to host the event, council bosses must lay on parking for more than 150 race vehicles.

The local authorities will be tasked with ensuring road closures are put in place on the day of the race, as well as notifying businesses and organisations which may be affected.

The final eight kilometres of the route must be kept clear of parked vehicles for at least two hours before the race’s expected finish time.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The councils will also be responsible for covering the costs of setting up TV and media centres, stewarding and for providing a civic dignitary to present prizes after the stage.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford added: “Aberdeenshire is known internationally as a cycling destination. The scenery and spectacular landscapes make this a go-to place, both at a personal and event level. Being able to secure a leg of the Tour of Britain will further cement our place on the map.

“It will also have wide-ranging benefits to our economy, drawing in visitors and securing the sort of exposure that the coverage of an event like this brings. We are confident that when people see Aberdeenshire in this setting it will encourage repeat visits, and this will have knock-on effects on a number of industries and locations.”