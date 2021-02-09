Council’s Countryside Rangers join forces with community group to improve red squirrel diet

Aberdeen City Council’s Countryside Ranger Service have teamed up with Carnie Woods Community Group and the Scottish Wildlife Trust on a diet plan for the woods’ red squirrel population and other wildlife in the area.

The plan will see the amount of food being put out for wildlife gradually reduced to benefit their health and long-term sustainability.

The Carnie Woods Community Group will manage a rota of volunteers who will put out a healthy amount and variety of food. It is hoped that the squirrels will not be reliant on any supplementary feeding within the next nine months.

The diet plan has been determined on advice from the Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrel Project and aims to recover the city’s red squirrel population and encourage some of the squirrels to move into new areas around Westhill and Aberdeen.

Ian Talboys, countryside officer for Aberdeen City Council, said: “The amount of supplementary food means that the population of red squirrels is well above the natural sustainable capacity for the area of woodland.

“This also increases the risk of disease transmission and inbreeding within the population.

“Squirrels from outwith the woodland are unlikely to move into an overfull territory to add genetic variation.

“Likewise, the resident red squirrels are unlikely to spread to other areas if they have an abundant easy to access food source.”

As part of this programme, large table-like feeding stations will be removed and replaced with squirrel feeding boxes and bird feeders hung in trees. This should not only reduce the availability of the food but also minimise the risk of attracting large numbers of less welcome species, including rats.

Signage will be posted around the woods asking visitors not to put out additional food. The signs will ask people to contact the group if they would like to take part in the rota to put out the correct amount of food.