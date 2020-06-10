Councils call for ‘complete overhaul’ of funding system over claims north-east was ‘short-changed’ during pandemic

Council leaders have called for a complete overhaul of the Scottish Government funding system amid claims the north-east has been “short-changed” during the pandemic.

Local authority leaders spoke out after a new map revealed north-east local authorities are among the lowest funded in the country when it comes to emergency funding during the coronavirus outbreak.

The map shows the funding given to communities across Scotland affected by Covid-19.

It reveals the financial support given to each local authority from the Scottish Government across the main funding streams, showing the total and per capita funding in each area.

City council leaders had hoped that the funding would cover the costs each council incurred during the coronavirus crisis.

However, the grants were calculated using a General Revenue Grant formula which takes into account the population of each area as well as pupil numbers and deprivation.

Using this formula, the funding awarded to Aberdeen city works out at £21.14 per head of the population compared to £20.06 in Aberdeenshire, £25.85 in Moray and £38.61 in Glasgow.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford called for a “complete overhaul” of the current funding system which is also used each year to calculate how much money councils receive from the government.

He said: “These are the various new Covid-19 Scottish Government Grants that have been distributed on our normal GAE (Grant Aided Expenditure) distribution formula.

“We have argued for many years that the formula needs changed as it benefits some council and disadvantages others – like us.

“These figures are low because our figures are always low. Aberdeenshire Council is the third worst funded council in Scotland and Aberdeen City is second worst.

“That is why when additional money like this is distributed, we get proportionally less than other areas.

“It is fundamentally unfair and the whole GAE distribution calculation needs a complete overhaul.”

And Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “Whilst Aberdeen City Council welcomes the Covid-19 community funding it is obvious from the published figures that Aberdeen residents have yet again been short-changed by the Scottish Government.

“Aberdeen has received the lowest amount of grant per head of population of any of the four main cities with Glasgow receiving £38.61 per head, Edinburgh £22.78 Dundee £27.53 and Aberdeen £21.14.”

“The citizens of Aberdeen who are in need of these community grants will be rightly concerned that the Scottish Government has once more provided Aberdeen with less money per head than other comparable cities in Scotland and they would be justified in believing Aberdeen is the SNP’s forgotten city.”

In March Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell announced a £350 million package of emergency funding for communities to help tackle harm caused by the pandemic.

Ms Campbell said: “We are aware of the financial pressures many households are currently facing and these maps show the swift action and substantial financial support we have provided to help people at this difficult time. We have reached every local authority, delivering for communities across Scotland.”

A Scottish Government spokesman added: “We have been working closely with COSLA and local governments since the beginning of the pandemic and have committed over £300 million of additional funding for Covid-19 measures, on top of the local government finance settlement of £11.4 billion from this year’s budget.

“The payments of the local government consequentials worth £155 million, the distribution of which was proposed and agreed by COSLA, are being made to councils in June alongside the weekly general revenue grant payments. The first instalment was received last week.

“In addition, following agreement with COSLA, we are also front loading the normal weekly grant payments by £300 million to ease local authorities cash flow problems.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen City Council announced that the third phase of its Small Business Grant Fund and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund has been launched to support businesses during the pandemic.

The extensions to schemes create an avenue for businesses typically occupying shared spaces, therefore non-named ratepayers, to access support.

Tenants and occupiers of non-domestic properties such as shared office spaces, incubators and industrial units may now be eligible, provided the applicant can demonstrated that they meet the criteria.

Additionally, Small B&Bs will now also be covered by the support scheme from June 15.

To apply for the newly extended grants visit: https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19/support-and-grants-business

