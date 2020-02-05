Councillors welcome sale of Aberdeen hotel after profit fears

Aberdeen councillors have welcomed the news that a struggling city hotel has been bought over.

The Carmelite Hotel has been sold to a national firm after concerns over profits were raised.

All 56 hotel staff have been retained after it was bought by Concordia Hospitality Limited.

The firm purchased the hotel following the appointment of Michelle Elliot and Stuart Robb of Leonard Curtis Business Rescue & Recovery Glasgow as joint administrators of the hotel on Friday.

The firm was earning enough that it could have continued trading for the foreseeable future, however, profit loss over recent years had made business more difficult.

George Street and Harbour councillor Sandra McDonald used to work in the building in the 1970s when it was known as the Imperial Hotel and was pleased it had been saved from potential closure.

She said: “I have to express a bit of surprise about this news as I hadn’t appreciated the situation the hotel was in.

“I am pleased the hotel has been bought and in particular all the jobs that have been saved there. It is interesting times we are seeing in this sector.

“Having worked there in the 1970s as a student, I have always taken a keen interest in the hotel.

“It’s very much a feature of the Merchant Quarter and I am pleased that it has been retained.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Fellow area councillor Ryan Houghton echoed these thoughts.

He said: “This is great news and I’m sure a relief to the over 50 staff at the hotel.

“Aberdeen’s hotel sector is becoming increasingly competitive with new hotels opening across the city.

“With an expanding tourism offering it will hopefully continue to support jobs and boost the wider economy.”

Administrator Michelle Elliot said: “Unfortunately the business experienced a significant reduction in turnover over the last two years – principally due to the downturn in the oil and gas sector – which resulted in cash flow difficulties.

“However, I am pleased to confirm that, immediately after our appointment, a sale of the business and assets of the hotel was concluded.

“This has resulted in the Carmelite Hotel – which is a popular venue for weddings, functions and events – remaining open and all 56 employees retained, which minimises disruption to customers.

“We’re thankful to staff and guests for their ongoing support at what has been a challenging time.”

Councillor Michael Hutchison added: “The Carmelite has been an excellent locally-owned hotel and restaurant, and has been a great asset for the city centre.

“It’s welcome to hear that the hotel will now be staying open and that 56 jobs have been saved.”