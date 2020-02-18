Councillors urged to reject plans for new home in Aberdeen community

Councillors have been urged to reject plans for a new house in an Aberdeen community after dozens of objections were received.

A planning application was submitted to build a new house to the rear of 81 Brighton Place in Aberdeen.

However, 28 letters of objection to the proposals were received by Aberdeen City Council planning staff.

Queens Cross and Harlaw Community Council claimed the building would have an “adverse impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Among other reasons, the group also said there was no safe access to the site, and claimed it would result in overdevelopment of the area.

Further letters of objection also said the building would impact on the residential amenity of the area and result in the deterioration of the lane.

Councillors have been urged to reject the plans when they go before the local authority’s planning committee this week.

A report to the committee states: “The proposal can be considered to have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the adjacent Albyn Place/Rubislaw Conservation Area, and does not represent the high quality of design required for a new development in this sensitive location.”