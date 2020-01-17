Councillors urged to reject plans for new 21-bed care home in Aberdeen

Councillors have been urged to reject proposals for a new 21-bed care home.

Rubislaw Estates Ltd applied to Aberdeen City Council to build the development on land to the north of Queen’s Road, between an area of housing – Craigden – and the Woodend Hospital site.

Under the plans the site would be developed into a two-storey residential care home with 21 en-suite bedrooms.

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee have been urged to refuse the plans by planners.

They claim the proposal would result in an “unacceptable impact” on the privacy and residential amenity of the residents of Craigden.

The proposals would also result in the loss of “valued natural green open space and trees”, the report adds.

Councillors will make a decision when they meet at the Town House on Thursday.