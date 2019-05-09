Councillors urged to back plans for Starbucks near Kingsford Stadium site

Planners have urged north-east councillors to approve an application to build a new drive-thru coffee shop next week.

A decision on the bid to build a Starbucks at Arnhall Business Park in Westhill, opposite the planned Kingsford Stadium site, was expected when the Garioch area committee met last month.

But the final call on the future of the proposal – which has been recommended for approval – was pushed back to allow the design of the unit to be altered and a fin structure to be removed from the roof.

More than 50 objections have been lodged against the scheme, with claims it would draw people away from Westhill town centre and reduce footfall in the area.

A report, to be considered by the committee, argued the development is an “appropriate departure” to the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan.

It added: “The proposal involves a relatively modest area of employment land and a development that cannot be accommodated in a town centre location.

“The use will generate jobs and will be complementary to the existing mix of uses on the wider business park.

“The design is of a high standard and the siting is considered appropriate for this location, as the site is accessible by local pedestrians, cyclists or those in vehicles.”

Committee members will be asked to vote on the application on Tuesday.