Councillors urged to back multi-million-pound plans to reopen Aberdeen swimming pool

Councillors have been urged to back multi-million-pound plans to reopen an Aberdeen swimming pool.

Representatives are set to discuss a number of options for the facility at Northfield at next week’s meeting of the council’s city growth and resources committee.

A range of proposals are to be discussed, including permanently closing the facility, which has been shut since March 2018.

However, in a report to the committee, councillors have been recommended to approve plans to refurbish and extend it.

The site would be revamped with a new extension added to the existing wet changing facilities, providing two group changing rooms and four family changing areas.

A further extension would also be added including a 60-station fitness studio, dry changing room and multi-use space.

A total of 32 car parking spaces would also be created as a result.

It is not yet clear how much the refurbishment would cost but it’s expected to be a multi-million-pound project.

Northfield and Mastrick North councillor Gordon Graham welcomed the proposals and urged councillors to back the plans.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted this option has been recommended for approval and with the progress made so far.

“I have worked on this project as the regeneration spokesman for the council, as a local councillor and as a member of Sport Aberdeen.

“This is a valuable local facility and we are trying to make it more viable and more attractive to people.

“It will also have a positive impact in supporting other facilities in the surrounding area.

“This multi-million-pound proposal would mark the next chapter in the council’s investment in my ward and marks the culmination of a lot of hard work and I would like to thank my council and administration colleagues and Sport Aberdeen for their support.

“I’m hopeful that my councillor colleagues will agree to support the recommendations.”

Sport Aberdeen was contacted for comment.