Councillors urged to approve winter road treatment programme for Aberdeen

Councillors have been urged to give the green light to a £1.5 million package to keep Aberdeen moving through the winter.

Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery committee is set to decide next week whether to approve the programme, which features only minor changes from last year.

Routes across the city have been categorised in order of priority, while council officials have stockpiled thousands of tonnes of grit to ensure there is enough for all Aberdeen’s roads.

Officers estimate all the council’s gritters should be ready to go into operation by the end of October.

Roads covered by “gold” routes include Anderson Drive, Ellon Road, Great Northern Road, North Deeside Road and the Parkway.

Meanwhile, “silver” routes will be in operation in other parts of the city.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

However, the programme will be the subject of frequent reviews due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent changes to road layouts through the Spaces for People scheme.

A report to the operational delivery committee reads: “The ongoing installation of temporary measures that are being placed in throughout the city to accommodate social distancing measures will necessitate frequent reviews and updates to routes.

“The exact extent and nature of the treatment required is difficult to gauge at this stage and is dependent on how the Covid pandemic develops.

“These measures may be subject to further review if the pandemic affects the resources, in particular staff resources available.”

It added: “There is a significant risk that the restrictions being applied to manage the

current pandemic may impact the winter service in 2020/21.

“There is uncertainty regarding the measures that may be required to control the situation during the coming months in particular if further waves of the pandemic develop and if further restrictions are imposed on staff movements and the operation of

the external parties that assist in the delivery of the service.

“As an absolute minimum, the service would wish to be able to cover all strategic gold routes with the aim to also cover silver routes and provide full priority one route coverage.

“It is possible that lockdown restrictions may limit the number of staff available to complete winter operations.”

Stocks of salt have been restored to more than 10,000 tonnes after more than 7,000 tonnes were used last year.

Treatment of footways will once again focus on the city centre, key shopping areas and those with a steep gradient.

Bags of salt weighing one tonne will also be available once more for use by community groups, rather than constantly refilling the city’s 900 salt bins. There were 180 requests for salt bags last year.

The AWPR is not included in the programme as it falls under the jurisdiction of Transport Scotland.

Councillors will vote on the proposed winter roads programme next week.