Councillors urged to approve options for Aberdeen taxi fare review

Councillors have been urged to approve options for a review of taxi fares in Aberdeen.

The review, which was approved earlier this year, is designed to bring charges in line with the cost of Aberdeen International Airport’s express drop-off facility.

Fares in the city increased by 7% in January – but the airport barrier price could not be incorporated because it was changed from £2 to £3 after the review had begun.

Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee has now been urged to approve either of two options for new tarriffs.

Both would see £1 added to hires commencing at the airport, while journeys ending in the airport’s “inner forecourt” would be subject to a £3 charge.

The first option would see the current basic tarriff of £2.60 for the first 940 yards retained, while the second would lead to it being lowered to £2.55.

A report to the committee reads: “The taxi and private car hire representatives requested a further review in February 2020 to reflect the increase of the barrier charge at Aberdeen Airport.

“The barrier charge was increased by £1 in the same week as the December 3 2019 licensing committee where the committee agreed fixed the fares for 2020 and 2021.

“The legislation does not allow for a partial fare review, therefore, the review had to be carried out in its entirety and the consultation and implementation process completed as in previous reviews.”

The review will also mean the tariff card used by drivers to calculate fares is simplified following complaints it was too complicated.

Once councillors have agreed which option to proceed with, a consultation will be held, with another report presented to the committee in November.

When the review was announced earlier this year, Aberdeen International Airport made it clear a free option exists for those picking up and dropping off.

Then-managing director Steve Szalay said: “We haven’t revised the price structure at our express drop- off since April 2016 – almost four years.

“During that time we have invested £25 million in completely transforming the airport. We are focused on delivering the routes our passengers demand and the money raised from these parking charges will be reinvested in strengthening the north-east’s connectivity.

“We will continue to provide a free alternative in our long-stay car park which is served by a free and on-demand shuttle bus service.

“The express drop-off is only intended for short visits. We would encourage anyone who thinks they may be longer than 10 minutes to please use our short-stay car park or free option.”

The options will be decided by the council’s licensing committee next Tuesday (September 1).