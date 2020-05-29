Councillors urged to approve installation of double yellow lines at north-east school

Councillors have been urged to approve plans for double yellow lines on the roads around a north-east school following concerns from parents.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan area committee is set to discuss the installation of the markings at Port Erroll Primary when it meets next week.

The proposals have been brought before the committee after safety fears were raised by the school’s parent council.

Currently, parents have concerns over drivers parking close to crossing points, restricting the visibility of those attempting to cross.

A report to the committee reads: “The purpose of these proposals is to address road safety concerns around Port Erroll School raised by Port Erroll School Parent Council.

“At pick up/drop-off times cars are parking dangerously close to road crossing points and obscuring visibility as it is not possible to gain a clear view of oncoming traffic.

“These restrictions will improve visibility for the safety of children when entering and

exiting school.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Under the plans, double yellow lines would be painted on Braehead Drive, as well as the school’s access road.

If councillors approve the plans, there will be a four-week statutory consultation with parties including the Road Haulage Association.

This would be followed by a 21-day public consultation.

Police Scotland and Cruden Bay Community Council have already been consulted over the plans, neither raising any objections.

Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Alan Fakley said: “Any improvement on safety for children in and around schools will be of benefit to the whole community.

“Any benefits to road safety I am very much in favour of.”

Fellow councillor Stephen Smith added: “The safety of children going to and coming from their school is vitally important and these measures will help enhance safety at this location.”

The proposals will go before councillors at Tuesday’s meeting of the Buchan area committee.

Port Erroll School Parent Council was contacted for comment.