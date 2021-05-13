Councillors urged to approve changes to Aberdeen taxi ranks

Councillors will be asked to approve changes to taxi ranks in Aberdeen as a result of the city’s Spaces for People interventions.

The measures, introduced last year to enable physical distancing, rendered some parts of the city centre inaccessible to cars.

As a result, Aberdeen City Council carried out a consultation on a number of proposed changes to taxi ranks, including the suspension of some and the introduction of others.

Under the proposals, the full-time ranks on Hadden Street and Back Wynd would be suspended with the loss of 22 spaces.

New ranks would be created on Rosemount Viaduct, Exchange Street, Exchequer Row and Shiprow, Union Row and Justice Mill Lane.

The total number of spaces in the proposed new ranks is 36.

Solitary objection to plans

Just one objection was submitted as part of the public consultation, raising concerns about the distance of the planned new ranks from the centre of the city and the limited space at each.

However, in its role as roads authority, Aberdeen City Council said it was “content with the proposals and have been involved with these changes”.

Police Scotland, in response as a statutory consultee, said: “We have shared this consultation with our roads policing team and the local policing inspector, and the only observation made by the local policing inspector related to the rank outside HMT and its proximity to bridges and he asked that the local authority considers measures to ensure public safety in that regard.”

The proposals will go before the city council’s licensing committee when it meets next Tuesday.