Councillors urged to adopt new electric vehicle framework for Aberdeen

Councillors are urged to give the go-ahead to a new electrical vehicle framework for Aberdeen, as part of a bid to encourage moving to zero emission vehicles.

Aimed to build upon work already carried out by Aberdeen City Council, the framework covers from 2020 to 2030 and hopes for a greater uptake of electric vehicles in the city.

It has proposed that the city works towards phasing out petrol and diesel cars, with 17.6% of the total vehicles being electric by 2030, and reducing emissions by 13% for CO2, 56% for NOx and 71% for PM.

The council has been working to roll out charging points across Aberdeen since 2011, with there currently being 104 in the city, 62 of which are publicly accessible, although there are more that have been installed by private operators.

It’s estimated a total of 20 new chargers will be required by 2025, and 91 to meet framework requirements.

A report which will be discussed by councillors states: “This estimated reduction in pollutants will have a direct effect on the health of people in Aberdeen with estimated annual mitigated health costs of £11.3 million in 2020. Consideration was given to where the required infrastructure should be located.

“Site recommendations have been mapped together with the number and type of charge points it is suggested that should be installed at each site. The framework focuses on the provision of charging at rapid charging hubs and other off-street locations because the evidence suggests that it will be more feasible and cost-effective to provide this infrastructure in the short to medium term.

“However, some on-street charging will be required to support EV adoption by households without off-street parking and to ensure equitable access.

“Tariff types have been considered and it is proposed that ACC considers using either a pay per kilowatt-hour tariff (when coupled with an overstay penalty for slow and fast chargers) or a pay per hour/minute tariff.

“This would help prevent undesirable behaviour (e.g. ChargePoint blocking) and would make revenue more predictable, removing some uncertainty from investment plans.

“Evidence from other cities shows that only providing additional charging infrastructure will not be sufficient to increase EV uptake. Complementary measures will also be required to support the transition to EVs, and a broad package of measures and incentives will be required to achieve the exemplar uptake scenario.”