Councillors to refer A96 campaigner’s petition to Scottish Government

A campaigner against the dualling of a major north-east road today said he is “delighted” councillors have agreed to refer a petition to the Scottish Government.

The petition, which has attracted more than 600 signatures, highlights environmental concerns over plans to dual the A96.

Environmental expert Dr Astley Hastings, a member of the A96 action group, welcomed a decision by Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee to refer the petition to the Scottish Government, which is carrying the project forward.

He said he was “delighted”, adding: “We simply cannot have hugely polluting road-building projects in an era of climate emergency.

“I look forward to learning the First Minister’s position on this, as she emphasised the focus on reducing transportation-related emissions in the recent Channel 4 debate.”