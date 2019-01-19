Councillors to keep watching brief on trial that could see plastic filling potholes on Aberdeen roads

Councillors have agreed to monitor trials of using plastic to fill city potholes.

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery committee made the decision after a notice by Lib Dem councillor Steve Delaney.

He had called on Aberdeen City Council to research the “plastic roads” scheme in a bid to re-use waste and cut costs.

The move would see recycled pellets added to an asphalt mixture to fill potholes and resurface roads.

At present research into the product comes from countries such as India and Ghana.

Mr Delaney said: “With ongoing financial challenges and the poor state of many of our roads, we really need to be open-minded to products which may help reduce our costs and keep our roads in a much better condition for much longer.

“The use of new emerging technology is absolutely essential to the future growth and prosperity of the city but I’m sure everyone would agree we must first satisfy ourselves that the product is safe, environmentally friendly and offers the cost savings.

“We need to recognise that we don’t have India’s climate, with potholes continuing to be a major issue on all our roads and the lifespan of these roads being much less than in some other parts of the world.

“It is essential that we satisfy ourselves that this product will deliver what it promises in our colder climate”.