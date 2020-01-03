Councillors to meet at Peterhead stadium during construction works

North-east councillors will meet at a football stadium while construction work at their regular venue continues.

The Buchan area committee will gather at Peterhead Football Club’s Balmoor Stadium with the first gathering taking place on Tuesday, January 14.

The switch from Buchan House has been made while efforts to add on a new police station to the Aberdeenshire Council building continue.

It is to be the first of three gatherings at the League One club’s home ground, the others happening on February 4 and 25 respectively.

Councillors on the committee are due to return to Buchan House on March 17.

Interim Buchan area manager Amanda Roe said the meetings would remain at the stadium while the construction work at the council’s base on St Peter Street took place.

She said: “Work is progressing well on the extension at Buchan House and temporary relocation of staff into the council chambers and some alternative rooms will commence on January 13.

“In order to minimise disruption on service delivery and our staff we are relocating officers as much as possible within the building.

“As a result, meetings of the Buchan Area Committee will be held at Balmoor Stadium for the remaining duration of the works.”

Peterhead Football Club general manager Martin Johnston said they were more than happy to be in a position to help the committee with a venue for the next few months.

He said Balmoor Stadium has everything the local authority members and officials will need for the trio of gatherings.

Mr Johnston said: “We are delighted they have chosen to hold their meeting with us.

“We have ample parking and all the facilities they will require.

“Peterhead FC are delighted to have taken on this role and to be able to help out.”

The Buchan area committee is made up of the 11 councillors who represent Peterhead and the nearby council ward of Central Buchan.

Peterhead FC moved to Balmoor Stadium in 1997 after their previous home Recreation Park was sold to supermarket chain Safeway, which is now a Morrison’s store.

The ground has a capacity of 4,000 and a new coffee shop was opened last month.