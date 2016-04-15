Councillors asked to back plans for first Aberdeen drive-thru coffee shop

Councillors have been urged to back plans for the North-east’s first drive-thru coffee shop.

Proposals have been lodged for the outlet, which includes a drive-thru takeaway, at the Makro site in Aberdeen’s Wellington Circle.

The coffee shop will be occupied by Starbucks and will be the first of its kind in the region.

The 184sqm building will occupy part of the car park to the south-east of the Makro building in Nigg.

Officers have recommended members of the planning development management committee to approve the plans for the coffee shop.

The plans were referred to the committee after Nigg Community Council objected to the proposals.

The group said the application would lead to a “significant increase” in vehicle movements and put “additional strain” on Wellington Road.

A report to go before members of the committee said it could be argued that there is a “gap in the market” to provide such a facility.

It added: “The level of traffic associated with this development alone is small in comparison to the existing flows on Wellington Road.

“As the proposal would complement the adjoining retail uses, it is not considered to exacerbate existing traffic flows in the area.”

The report said the outlet would serve the immediate area but also had the potential to attract passing trade due to its location alongside a main arterial route.