Councillors to discuss plans to expand north-east village

Councillors will discuss proposals for the expansion of a north-east village.

Claymore Homes have applied for permission to build 19 new houses at their Millburn Rise development at High Street, St Combs.

The site is currently fields, but the Mintlaw-based firm has applied for permission to build on the land.

However, local authority planning bosses have recommended councillors refuse the proposal.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure chief Stephen Archer said the designs for the new build properties were “out of keeping” with the village.

He said: “The design of the houses are considered to be out of keeping with the wider area of St Combs, or indeed a coastal settlement.

“The houses are similar to the developer’s houses found in similar schemes elsewhere within the Buchan area and beyond, and appear to have not taken into account some of the distinctive features of the settlement.”

Mr Archer also raised concerns about the proposed street plans and said it “fails to provide a welcoming, safe or distinctive and easy to move around development.”

Members of the Buchan area committee will discuss the planning application tomorrow.