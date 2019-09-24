Councillors to discuss plans for second golf course at Trump’s north-east estate

Councillors were to meet today to discuss proposals for a second golf course at Donald Trump’s north-east estate.

The US President has applied for permission for the new facility at Menie, near Balmedie.

Council planning chiefs have backed the proposals for a second course.

The course would be named MacLeod Course after Mr Trump’s mother, Mary.

Formartine area committee was to discuss the golf course plans just days before the full council votes on controversial plans to build 550 homes nearby.

A total of 18 objections have been lodged against the scheme, with concerns raised including loss of animals and habitats, increased risk of flooding and the impact on the

surrounding residents.

If given the go-ahead it would be built alongside the course that was opened in 2012.

Executive vice-president for Trump International Scotland Sarah Malone said the new golf course would be a “tremendous addition” to the Menie estate despite the objections.

She said: “We have already built what is widely recognised as being one of the greatest golf courses in the world and have delivered on our promise to create an internationally-renowned links that draws tens of thousands of golfers and visitors.

“The second golf course, designed to the same world-class standards, will be a tremendous addition to the site.”