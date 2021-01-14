Councillors to discuss plans for new taxi ranks in Aberdeen city centre

Two taxi ranks in Aberdeen are proposed to be removed, with several new ones added as part of Spaces for People measures.

Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee will discuss a report on the changes to city centre taxi tanks following consultation with the industry.

Restrictions put in place in the city centre through Spaces for People has meant access is restricted for long-standing ranks.

Councillors sitting on the licensing committee will be asked to approve the suspension of two full-time ranks, and the appointment of five additional ranks.

Hadden Street and Back Wynd are proposed to be removed, while full-time taxi ranks will instead be available at Exchange Street, Rosemount Viaduct, Exchequer Row, Union Row and Justice Mill Lane.

If approved, the local authority will begin a formal consultation on the process and if there are no objections received, the new taxi ranks will be brought into use 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A report, which will be discussed by councillors when they meet on Tuesday, states: “In the city centre the section of Union Street between Market Street and Bridge Street and the busy Belmont Street area were closed to motor vehicles while still allowing access for pedestrians and cyclists.

“With access to Back Wynd restricted, taxis cannot legally take access to the taxi rank, such that temporary replacement ranks have been developed.

” A number of consultations, some specific to the taxi trade, were undertaken offering the opportunity to comment on suggested alternative locations and to identify others.”

Four different surveys have been undertaken, with a combined total of 1,692 responses received.

A dedicated Spaces for People Taxi Working Group was also created in July last year to facilitate discussions with the industry over the ranks and continues to meet around every three weeks

The report adds: “In June a temporary rank was initially installed on Flourmill Lane. However, road safety issues, caused by the positioning of waiting taxis near and in its junction with Upperkirkgate, required that other alternative locations be found. Following consultation with Spaces for People Taxi Working Group, a rank has been established by a temporary traffic regulation order on Rosemount Viaduct outside His Majesty’s Theatre.

“Signage has been erected on Back Wynd and Upperkirkgate to direct the public to this new rank and also to the Hadden Street rank.

“Through ongoing consultation with the SfP Taxi Working Group, several additional temporary ranks have been proposed. Each suggested site has been fully considered, with the most viable emerging as Union Row, Justice Mill Lane and Exchequer Row/ Shiprow sites.

“As additional loading restrictions are in place on Market Street to aid the flow for traffic bypassing the closure of Union Street, there has been a need to reallocate road space in this locality.

“For this reason, the Hadden Street rank has been reconfigured with the feeder rank moved to Exchange Street. This will allow the establishment of a loading bay on the south side of Hadden Street and aid loading for Market Street businesses.”

The report will be discussed on Tuesday.