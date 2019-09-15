Councillors to discuss plans for new Aberdeen schools

Aberdeen councillors have been asked to proceed with plans to create a new primary school and relocate two others.

Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery committee will consider a report on Tuesday which asks them to agree to the creation of a new primary school in the Countesswells development.

Under the move, pupils zoned to the new school would move from their current temporary accommodation in the formerly mothballed Hazlewood Primary to the new building, following its expected completion around August 2021.

Meanwhile, councillors will also be urged to agree to relocating the existing Milltimber Primary to a new building in the Oldform Farm development, with effect from August 2021, and to give the go-ahead for St Peter’s Roman Catholic School pupils to move to Riverbank School.