Councillors to discuss petition calling for removal of social distancing measures in north-east town

Councillors will discuss a petition calling for changes to social distancing measures in a north-east town.

More than 800 people backed calls to remove cones from the centre of Stonehaven.

They were put in place after Aberdeenshire Council secured funding from the Spaces For People social distancing scheme.

Following discussions with business owners local authority chiefs agreed to move some of the barriers on Allardice Street opposite Market Square and Barclay Street.

Members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee will discuss the petition at their meeting tomorrow.

A council report on the calls for changes in the town said: “The title of the petition is “Save Stonehaven Remove Cones” and the petition statement asks the council to consider removing the temporary cones placed as part of the Spaces for people initiative within Stonehaven town centre.

“The petition is currently hosted on the website, change.org. Since the lodging of the petition, it is noted that the signatories have increased to 811.”

Business owners and representatives from Aberdeenshire Council met in August to speak about the scheme.

Ewan Wallace, head of transportation for the council, said: “The measures put in place to support town centres through the Spaces for People project are a public health intervention and are required to provide the additional space required for physical distancing for customers visiting our town centres.

“The measures complement the changes by businesses in the town centres to keep people safe and continue to suppress the virus.

“The council is currently considering feedback from the communities, including Stonehaven where we met with the Business Association, to identify if there are alterations which can be made to the temporary measures.”