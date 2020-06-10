Councillors to discuss funding application for north-east projects

Funding applications for two north-east projects are to be discussed next week.

The Banff and Buchan area committee will look at the applications for grants under the Coastal Communities Fund.

Two have been received, with both projects falling under Aberdeenshire Council.

One, from the Freaserburgh 2021 community engagement officer, hopes to receive funding for Fraserburgh’s participation in the Light The North lighthouse trail, being run by CLAN next year.

It is hoped that £12,100 will be able to be secured to help create sculptures to be displayed in the town as part of the initiative.

A second group hoping to receive a grant is the regeneration team of the economic development department in Aberdeenshire Council.

The project aims to commission a coastal industries diversification study to investigate the viability of a seaweed industry along the Banffshire coast, which would look at the types of seaweed that can be found, potential sites for harvesting and farming, tourism opportunities and potential routes to market.

The department hopes to secure £11,000.

Councillors will discuss whether to approve the funding when the committee meets on Tuesday.