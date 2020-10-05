Councillors to discuss financial risk of Aberdeen organisations

Councillors are to be given an update on the financial management on Aberdeen City Council’s arms-length organisations.

The Audit, Risk and Scrutiny committee will meet on Thursday.

One of the reports to be discussed is on risk management of arms-length external organisations (ALEOs).

The local authority’s ALEOs include Aberdeen Heat and Power, Aberdeen Performing Arts, Aberdeen Sports Village, Bon Accord Care and Sport Aberdeen.

Many of the organisations have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen Performing Arts have been the worst affected by the situation and are unlikely to fully reopen until the first quarter of 2021. Discussions continue to be undertaken to ensure that it is ready to recommence operations.

There is also no known date for when Sport Aberdeen and Aberdeen Sports Village will become fully operational, as this is dependent on the Scottish Government decision to move to phase four.

A report by Vikki Cuthbert, assurance manager at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The Hub was due to review, by exception, the level of ALEO risk to the Council in May this year when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak.

“The pandemic response had implications for each ALEO as the Council and the city as a whole responded to national lockdown, including some ALEO staff being furloughed and their operations being significantly altered.

“The reopening scenario is different for some of these organisations, dependent upon which area they are operating within.”