Councillors to discuss 30mph extension on north-east road

Councillors are to be asked to approve extending a speed limit on a north-east road.

A 30mph speed limit is currently in place on the B993 St Marnan Road in Torphins, extending past the Mid Deeside Church.

A new footpath has been created in the area, approximately 25 metres south of the existing 30mph.

Aberdeenshire Council officers have recommended that this is extended to cover the location of the new footpath in the interests of safety, when it is discussed tomorrow at the infrastructure services committee.

A report which will be discussed by councillors at the meeting, said: “Reduced vehicular speeds will facilitate cyclists and pedestrians crossing and walking along the B993, and will benefit those with reduced motor capability.

“A new footpath has been created linking the existing footpath on the west side of St Marnan Road to the country style footpath to the north of Mid Deeside Church.

“The current 30mph speed limit begins approximately 25 metres south of the country style footpath. Extending the existing speed limit to cover this new section of path would improve safety for pedestrians.”

A four week statutory consultation would be held with parties such as Police Scotland, community councils and the Road Haulage Association, before a 21-day public consultation is held.