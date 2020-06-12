Councillors to consider two north-east funding bids

Two north-east projects could be given funding boosts if their bids are backed by councillors.

Gordon Rural Action applied for £2,000 from the Aberdeenshire Charity Trust (ACT) to help them set up a school uniform bank in Huntly.

The aim for the group is to recycle used school uniform and distribute it to families who are struggling to purchase uniform and school items for their children.

The total cost for the project is £5,000 but the grant from ACT would help them get started.

Scottish Sculpture Workshop (SSW) has applied for £1,900 to help them carry out a bat survey and a tree constraints plan at their base in Lumsden.

It is part of their planning application to redevelop the site.

A report to be considered by the Marr area committee is asking members to accept or reject each of the funding applications.

Councillors will discuss the document when they meet on Tuesday.