Councillors to be consulted on plans to rezone north-east primary schools

A local authority is to consult councillors on a proposal to rezone schools in a north-east community from next year.

Aberdeenshire Council officers are currently looking at the school network in Inverurie after the opening of Uryside School in 2017 and rising pupil numbers elsewhere.

Garioch area committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss moving the proposals forward and start consultations with parents.

A review into the catchment areas will take in Kellands, Strathburn and Uryside schools.

Three proposals will be discussed at the meeting including the realignment of all three schools, retaining the current catchment areas or additional areas in the north-east of Inverurie for rezoning.

If proposals were accepted later this year, rezoning could come into effect from August next year for new pupils joining the three schools.

A report to councillors said informal consultations have already taking place with head teachers at the primary schools.

It said: “In 2017 the new Uryside School opened at its current site to the north-east of the town of Inverurie. The school was built to replace Inverurie Market Place which was situated in the centre of Inverurie.

“When the new school was planned it was felt appropriate to keep the existing catchment area and review once the school was operational and potential trends could be established.

“The rising pupil numbers at both Kellands and Strathburn School, along with the opening of Uryside School has prompted the need for a review of catchment areas.”

The report added: “As part of the consultation the wider community will be given the opportunity to provide feedback at the public meeting on August 29 at Inverurie Academy.”

Members of the committee are due to meet next Tuesday at Gordon House in Inverurie.