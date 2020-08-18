Councillors speak of sadness after pedestrian dies on A96

North-east councillors have spoken of their sorrow after a pedestrian died after being hit by a car.

The crash, involving a Mini Cooper, happened on the A96 between Keith and Huntly in the north-east at around 2.30am yesterday.

The 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Mini Cooper was uninjured.

Councillor Moira Ingleby, who represents Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford, called the incident “tragic”.

She said: “I am very sad to hear the news and I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person who was killed.

“It is tragic news and I’m very sorry to hear of such an incident happening.”

Councillor Robbie Withey, who represents Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford, said: “It is very sad news and my thoughts are with the family of the person who was killed.

“I’m sure there will be a thorough investigation conducted into what happened and how it happened.”

Councillor Theresa Coull, who represents Keith and Cullen, said: “It’s an absolute tragedy that somebody has lost their life on such a busy road and my thoughts go out to the family.

“The A96 is a long stretch of road, but there generally isn’t a lot of accidents of this nature.”

Police said the road was closed while investigations were carried out and diversions were put in place.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the man killed.

“The investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing. I ask that anyone who saw a man walking or who saw a black Mini Cooper driving on the A96 around the time of the collision to please contact police.”

The A96 reopened in both directions at around 1.55pm yesterday.