Councillor’s shock as woman dies in A96 crash

A north-east has spoken of her shock after a 28-year-old woman died in a crash on the A96.

The collision happened at the junction for Mulben between Fochabers and Keith at around 8.35am yesterday with the road closed for more than nine hours.

It involved a red Audi A3, a white Ford transit van and a grey Peugeot 2008.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Transit, as well as the driver of the Audi, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Councillor Laura Powell, who represents Keith and Cullen, said: “I’m saddened to hear that somebody has died in the crash.

“It is tragic for something like this to happen when there are so few cars on the road.

“One of the few benefits of lockdown has been that there haven’t been as many accidents, so it’s even more shocking when there is relatively little traffic.

“It’s very sad whenever there is a fatal crash, but particularly so with everything else that is going on right now. It’s really awful for the family and I offer my condolences to them.”

Sergeant Scott Deans, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said the road was closed in both directions while the collision investigation had taken place.

He said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to the crash, or any drivers with potential dashcam footage, to please come forward and assist our ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 0598 of 28 April.