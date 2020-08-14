Councillors share growing fears over traffic at Aberdeen recycling centre

City councillors have called for an urgent review into access at a recycling centre amid growing fears over the level of traffic.

Liberal Democrat Martin Greig and SNP member John Cooke, who both represent the Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells ward, have concerns about the number of vehicles accessing the site on Hazlehead Avenue.

Since the facility reopened following lockdown, long queues have been reported – often stretching back to the roundabout at Queen’s Road.

Traffic management measures – including a one-way system – were previously in place at the facility, which is located within Hazlehead Park.

But with pupils returning to nearby secondary school this week, Mr Greig and Mr Cooke say the situation is becoming more dangerous after access was opened up to larger vehicles, such as vans and those pulling trailers.

And the pair believe the situation poses a safety threat to children, as well as visitors to the park.

Mr Greig said: “I have constituents who are very worried about pedestrian safety in Hazlehead Avenue, which is heavily used by parents as a drop-off and pick-up point.

“There are still risky traffic queues. There are still cases of dangerous manoeuvring – driving on footways, overtaking and speed.

“It seems Hazlehead Avenue is becoming more dangerous, not less. The school communities have put huge effort into safe access and dispersal practices within limited time frames through the school day.

“I have been told that the problems have increased since the local lockdown started.

“Hazlehead Avenue cannot cope with this traffic situation.”

Mr Greig previously told the Evening Express he had heard reports of drivers mounting footpaths to dodge the lengthy queues.

Mr Cooke said: “We simply cannot have queues of traffic extending back along Hazlehead Avenue to Queens Grove, with a number of ‘near misses’

“Officers need to look at what can be done to address the matter and ensure safe access to the centre.

“I recently visited the centre and the staff were brilliant, in terms of ensuring social distancing rules were followed, but if we have too many people visiting at one time that will become more difficult.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are monitoring the traffic around Hazlehead Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) and will consider whether any additional measures require to be taken. We have also made some changes to the operation of the site meaning that more vehicles are now able to queue within the boundary of the site which will mitigate the queuing issues.

“The site does not open until 10am and as such there is no risk of traffic clash at school drop-off time in the mornings. In addition, our contractor will endeavour to avoid the area for servicing the site at busy school times. We have collected detailed data on the use of the Hazlehead HWRC since it re-opened in June and will also use this to analyse the potential traffic impacts.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely to ascertain whether there is justification to reinstate the one-way system.

“We would remind residents that there are 4 HWRC facilities in Aberdeen – Hazlehead, Bucksburn, Bridge of Don and East Tullos and we would encourage residents to use the site closest to their home address.”