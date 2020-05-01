Councillors set to sign off on compulsory purchase orders to revamp South College Street

Aberdeen councillors could sign off on the use of compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) to secure land for a long-awaited roads project in a bid to boost the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

The multi-million-pound South College Street improvements are more than a decade in the works.

Preparing a report on the proposals, senior council roads engineer Alan Mckay said the order being issued for the major works would be a way to “support the construction industry” amid the crisis.

On Wednesday, an urgent business meeting will be asked to back a CPO for five sections of land to free up three areas.

A small section of trapped land is being sought to connect South College Street with North Esplanade West by extending Palmerston Place, which would be expanded with an extra lane under the plans.

Two other areas – between Wellington Place and South College Street and a square in the middle of South College Street, Millburn Street and Bank Street – are also in line to be acquired.