Councillors reject plans for new link road at north-east housing development

Plans for a new link road at a north-east housing development have been rejected by councillors.

Kirkwood Homes is behind the application for the new connection at land near East Lodge at Ury Estate.

Under the proposals, it would cut through the Polbare tree belt and continue downhill and westwards.

It would join the east link road at a junction west of the lodge. A stretch of the B979 Netherley to Stonehaven would become a shared footpath and cycleway.

There were 39 objections lodged, with concerns about access to the AWPR, impact on air quality, the width of the footpath and fears it could become a rat run among the issues raised.

But Aberdeenshire Council infrastructure boss Stephen Archer backed the scheme and in a report he said it had been scrutinised in “great detail” by the local authority’s roads standards group as well as complying with planning policy.

However, members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee met yesterday to vote on the plans and rejected them by five votes to three.

North Kincardine councillor Ian Mollison supported the recommendation to approve the plans and he felt they were “deliverable” and a boost for residents at the Ury Estate.

He said: “The design of the new road junction would have been feasible and deliverable.

“It would have removed the need for residents to take a long detour from the Ury Estate to access the Netherley Road and the Aberdeen bypass.”

The Ury Estate is just north of Stonehaven.

It consists of a series of hamlets and it is hoped the sale of properties will eventually help pay for the construction of an £80 million golf course, designed by legendary US golfer Jack Nicklaus.

The former mansion house at Ury will be transformed into a block of flats after plans for a hotel were deemed financially unsustainable by developer FM Group.