Councillors reject plans for new Aberdeen care home

Councillors have rejected plans for a new care home in Aberdeen.

The 65-bed care facility was planned for the site of the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa.

Members divided over the application with four in favour of approving the plans and four against.

However, Ms Boulton, who had the casting vote as convener, opted to refuse the plans.

Michael Gillespie, property director for Meallmore, said: “We are disappointed in the decision of the planning committee and will be reviewing our options in the new year.”