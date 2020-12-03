Councillors recommended not to rezone school for north-east housing development

Council officers have recommended schooling for a new housing development should not be rezoned away from its current site.

Earlier this year, a formal consultation process was held over whether the homes planned for the Leathen Fields site at Portlethen should remain zoned under Hillside School, or whether it should be changed to Fishermoss or Portlethen schools.

Councillors in the Kincardine and Mearns area committee will meet on December 8 to discuss a report into the proposal.

They are being recommended by council officers to keep the catchment area as Hillside School.

It comes as a planning application for 175 homes was approved by the Kincardine and Mearns area committee in December 2019, with one of the conditions for development that a rezoning exercise is carried out, and the houses are moved catchment area.

However, it has emerged that parents and carers are overwhelmingly against the rezoning, with both schools further away for children to travel to.

A report, which will be discussed by councillors next week, states: A public meeting was held on March 5, 2020 at Hillside School, which was attended by 65 people. Most attendees expressed objections to the proposed new house building application being accepted as this would add pressure to school rolls and create the need to rezoning some children to other schools in the area.

“An online survey was also available for stakeholders to complete. A total of 464 responses were received with the vast majority 346 (74.89%) of people do not support the rezoning of the Leathan Fields site away from Hillside School.

“In addition, 72 comments were received from stakeholders, with only one agreeing to the proposal, the remainder of the comments were opposed to the rezoning any new house building within the Leathan Fields site.”

It adds: “Parent/carers and stakeholders are overwhelmingly against the rezone of the Leathan Fields site to either Portlethen or Fishermoss School. They strongly believe that the site should remain within the catchment for Hillside School.

“Education Scotland agreed with the community in terms of their reservations for rezoning children to a school considerably further away from one which is within easy walking distance.”

Hillside School is currently being extended by four classrooms, which is expected to be completed shortly, after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Once the extension is complete, it is expected to increase the school’s capacity to 509 pupils.

However, it is anticipated it will continue to operate over capacity until the roll naturally declines in 2025.

Consultation documents also showed that staff had mixed views on whether Leathan Fields should be rezoned, but some had concerns that children wouldn’t feel part of the Hillside community if they had to attend school at Portlethen or Fishermoss, and worries were also raised about the condition of the building at Portlethen as well as its capacity.