Councillors praise firefighters after boat shed blaze at north-east harbour

Councillors have thanked firefighters who tackled a blaze inside a boat shed at a north-east harbour.

Emergency services were called to Macduff Harbour shortly before 10.30am yesterday after the alarm was raised.

A number of appliances attended, and crews used a variety of equipment to tackle the flames.

The stop message was received just before noon, although some firefighters remained at the scene afterwards.

Councillor Mark Findlater, who represents Troup, said: “I saw the hoses were inside the old boat shed on the west pier of Macduff Harbour. Both sides of the road were blocked off.

“There was a burnt oil smell when I went past the place but I don’t know whether it was connected to the incident.

He added: “My thanks go out to all the emergency services who continue to perform to an excellent standard within these unprecedented times and work to keep us all safe.

“Fire crews were down there really quickly and their response time was brilliant.

“I don’t know what happened but I’m sure it will become clear in due course.”

Councillor Ross Cassie, who represents Troup, said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for dealing with the incident and responding quickly given the circumstances. Long may they continue to do so.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.26am to a report of a building fire in the area of Macduff Harbour.

“Four appliances were in attendance. Crews used six breathing apparatus, one main jet, two hose reel jets and small tools.

“The stop message was received at 11.54am.”

The incident comes after dozens of firefighters were called to fire at a derelict mill on Commercial Street in March.

The four-storey building in Macduff collapsed after a fire tore through it.

Seven appliances were drafted in to deal with the incident as they battled the inferno.

Fire crews also spent almost an hour extinguishing a shed fire at Macduff Harbour in April.

Three appliances were dispatched to the scene and put the alight flames out.