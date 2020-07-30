Councillors praise broadband rollout in ‘hard to reach’ north-east communities

Councillors have praised plans to make full fibre broadband available to tens of thousands of homes and businesses in ‘harder to reach’ Aberdeenshire communities.

The new locations, including Ellon, Inverurie, Stonehaven, Cowie, Banff, Fraserburgh and Peterhead, are among 60 small and rural towns and villages across Scotland to be upgraded by Openreach, without taxpayer subsidy.

Councillor Glen Reynolds, who represents Banff and District, said full fibre connectivity is ‘critical’ to the economy.

He added: This is wonderful news from Openreach. Whilst telecommunications is a reserved matter, this announcement works well alongside the Scottish Government’s ambition to ensure that all of Scotland is covered by superfast access.

“Rural and isolated areas such as the Banff and District ward which I represent, cannot be left behind without the infrastructure tools that are necessary to facilitate the rebuilding of our businesses and communities.

“Covid-19 is exposing inequalities in health and wealth and superfast broadband has a crucial role to play.

“Digital connectivity is critical to opening up economic opportunity in every part of Scotland and gigabit broadband will enable rapid changes in vital services like digital health and education.”

Councillor Marion Ewenson, who represents Inverurie and District, said: “I welcome the provision of full fibre broadband. It will take some time but I think it is essential for the future that we have a good, reliable internet connection.

“It’s something we need so that people aren’t left behind. Recent events have shown how much of a disadvantage people who aren’t tech-savvy can be at.

“If you take blended learning in schools, for example, we could have people having to access learning resources from home for the foreseeable future and they need broadband to support that.

“And to be competitive, from a business point of view, it’s absolutely essential to have reliable broadband.”

Councillor Sarah Dickinson, who represents Stonehaven, said the broadband rollout will help those in isolated communities.

She said: “Good digital connectivity is so important for us all, regardless of where we live, and this has only been further highlighted by the impact of Covid-19 as people have worked and sought to access many services from home.

“I am very pleased to hear of these plans to bring better connectivity to those in harder to reach communities in Aberdeenshire and look forward to the work being not just on a plan but completed with all due speed.”

Councillor Brian Topping, who represents Fraserburgh and District, added: “I think this is very welcome news and Covid-19 has certainly highlighted the importance of technology and reliable broadband.

“Fast and efficient broadband allows older people to communicate with loved ones wherever they may be and is very important for businesses nowadays too.

“These things do take time but the fact plans are progressing is great news.”

Councillor Anouk Kloppert, who represents Ellon and District, said: “This will be most welcome during post-Covid recovery in helping small businesses to work from home and will be cost effective during this very fragile time ahead.

“It will encourage other, larger businesses to allow their employees to be more flexible, keeping in mind that families and school age children may be at home more often.

“It will also be helpful to those wishing to keep in touch online with loved ones who are far away, and those who are perhaps not able to go out and about, where before with limited broadband speeds this would have been near impossible.”

Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s partnership director for Scotland, said: “We’ve already upgraded hundreds of thousands of homes and business across Scotland to full fibre.

“As well as keeping the existing network running throughout the Covid-19 crisis, our engineers have, safely and with social distancing in place, continued building the new infrastructure to make sure that as lockdown restrictions ease, our network is there to support families, businesses and the economic recovery.

“Many Scottish households and businesses can already switch to the new technology – which we’ve already started to build in Aberdeen – and hundreds of thousands more will follow in the months and years ahead, including in these harder-to-reach communities in Aberdeenshire.

“People can check online and ask their broadband providers to find out more about the many benefits. Full fibre is more reliable and more resilient – meaning fewer faults and more predictable, consistent speeds. It’s also ‘future-proof’ to easily meet the growing data demands of future technologies.”

To view the full list of towns and villages included in the announcement, visit https://www.openreach.com/fibre-broadband/