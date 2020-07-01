Councillors note impact of Covid-19 on Aberdeen harbour project

The city’s ruling administration has passed a motion noting the impact Covid-19 has had on the major infrastructure project at Aberdeen South Harbour.

Councillor Alex Nicoll had originally brought a motion forward to the urgent business committee to note the concern over the announcement of Aberdeen Harbour Board’s contractor for the Aberdeen South Harbour development Dragados UK withdrawing from the scheme.

He also moved that a report be brought to a future meeting of the urgent business committee or city growth and resources committee detailing the progress made to secure a new contractor and the impact this has on the completion date.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

However, an amendment was proposed by Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing to note the announcement and the impact of Covid-19 on Aberdeen’s economy, as well as note that the Aberdeen Harbour Board has written to the Scottish Government to see how business support measures might reduce the impact the pandemic has on the future of the expansion project.

It also recognised the strategic importance of the scheme, and noted the harbour board’s concerns on how challenges might impact the delivery of the project.

The amendment was passed by three votes to two.

Councillor Jenny Laing said: “It’s obviously a very significant project to us locally but it’s nationally significant as well.”

Councillor Alex Nicoll added: “What we have is an amendment that is long on verbage and doesn’t really deliver anything that wasn’t suggested in the original motion. Very disappointing and very embarrassing that the political administration of the council couldn’t think of something better.”