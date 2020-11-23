Councillors hit out after charity tin stolen from Aberdeen shop

Political figures have hit out after a charity collection tin was stolen from a shop in Aberdeen.

The incident happened on Friday when it was taken from a shop on George Street near Aberdeen city centre.

Following the incident, officers on patrol in the area responded quickly and a male, aged 33, has now been charged in connection with the incident.

It is not known how much money was in the tin at the time or if it was recovered.

In the wake of the incident, local councillors hit out, branding the episode “disappointing” and “completely unacceptable”.

Councillor Michael Hutchison, who represents the Geroge Street area, said: “I’m disappointed to hear this has happened and someone was trying to take money away from a charity.

“I’m very pleased the police have managed to apprehend someone and I hope they’ve managed to recover the tin and that none of the funds has gone missing from it.

“It’s clear that increased police presence in George Street is paying dividends and hopefully it will deter future incidents like this.”

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, who also represents the ward, added: “It’s really good that the police acted swiftly and effectively.

“Some may think that this is a minor matter but it is a crime against those in our communities who need assistance the most.

“Charities are finding it increasingly difficult to fundraise in these trying times and incidents like this are completely unacceptable.”

A police statement said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of a charity tin from a shop in the George Street, area of Aberdeen on Friday, November 20.

“The male was apprehended by officers from the Kittybrewster Problem Solving Team, who were in the area carrying out high visibility patrols and responded immediately.

“The male is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Sergeant Mike Stobie from the Kittybrewster PST said: “This type of crime will not be tolerated and will always be dealt with robustly.

“Officers from the Kittybrewster Problem Solving Team will continue to carry out high-visibility foot patrols in the George Street area and the nearby Retail Parks in the run-up to and beyond the festive period.”