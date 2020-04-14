Councillors hit out after break-in at Aberdeen supermarket

Aberdeen councillors have today spoken of their shock after thieves broke into a busy supermarket.

Thieves smashed their way into the King Street store during the night on Sunday and took off with more than £100 of alcohol from the store.

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Jim Noble said: “It’s terrible to hear about the break-in that took place at Lidl on King Street.

“Given the difficult circumstances that we’re all facing at the moment, it’s very upsetting that crimes are still being committed, particularly crimes targeting local supermarkets, retailers and businesses.

“Small and large scale supermarkets across the north-east, and beyond, are doing their very best to remain open and continue supplying essential items to the public.

“They’re also working hard to regulate traffic, as well as keep their customers safe while in their premises.

“Officers will be doing everything they can to find as much information on the incident as possible.

“I hope that no more of their valuable time is spent on incidents like this, and rather on continuing their superb efforts to help and monitor people in need of support.”

And Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Ross Grant added: “An incident like this is not ideal in any circumstances.

“I’m a regular shopper at the store on King Street, so I have seen first hand how hard each and every member of staff works to ensure customers are happy.

“We’re all facing a difficult period that certain individuals have clearly taken advantage of, which saddens and shocks me.

“I would like to thank the staff at Lidl and I hope this horrible event hasn’t disheartened them too much.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokeswoman for the supermarket chain said: “We can confirm that the police were contacted following an incident at our King Street store during Sunday evening.

“We are supporting them with their investigation.

“The store was closed for a short time on Monday morning and is now open.”

Constable Ross Hay, of the Tillydrone community policing team, said: “It has been reported that around 11:15pm on Sunday, the store was broken into bottles of alcohol stolen.

“We are keen to trace a man seen in the area who is described as white, aged mid 30s, slim to medium build, short dark hair and clean shaven.

“He was wearing a dark hooded top, dark tracksuit bottoms and white/black trainers.

“Anyone who saw the man described or may have dash-cam footage from the area, please contact police.

“If you have been offered goods, which you suspect are stolen, please inform us.”