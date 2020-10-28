Councillors give green light to Aberdeen hydrogen hub

Councillors have given the green light for a new “hydrogen hub” to be created in Aberdeen.

Town House leaders have backed the scheme, which will help the city in its transition away from oil and gas towards a more sustainable future.

Existing hydrogen refuelling facilities will be converted to receive the gas from an external source, and council officers have been instructed to examine methods of production, storage and distribution as a form of investment for the city.

A further 10 hydrogen-powered buses will also be purchased – adding to a fleet of 15 recently-unveiled double-deckers.

The plans were agreed by the Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee.

Convener Douglas Lumsden said: “I’m delighted to see the progress in the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub project as it will help to deliver long-term growth in the green energy sector for the city and wider region.

“We have been a frontrunner in developing hydrogen as a fuel that can be used as an alternative to fossil fuels including the world’s first hydrogen double-decker which arrived in the city earlier this month.

“The new developments for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub will ensure the city remains as a leader in new and innovative technologies while at the same time striving to achieve net-zero and be a climate positive place to live, work and visit.”

An application for £15 million to fund the first phase of the project has already been lodged with the Scottish Government’s Energy Transition Fund.

The long-term aim of the project would be to deliver a commercial scale green hydrogen production, storage, and distribution hub.

Council officers will conduct a study to find a suitable location in due course.