Councillors give go-ahead to build second 18-hole golf course at Trump’s north-east resort

Donald Trump’s north-east resort has been given the go-ahead to build a second 18-hole golf course.

Councillors at the Formartine area committee approved the proposals, 8 to 4, for Menie Estate near Balmedie today.

Trump International Golf Links Scotland put forward proposals for the second 18-hole course in 2015 saying they were an “integral component” of the resort.

Officials at Aberdeenshire Council had recommended councillors approve the development.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Sarah Malone, executive vice president of Trump International Scotland, said: “We have already built what is widely recognised as being one of the greatest golf courses in the world and have delivered on our promise to create an internationally-renowned links that draws tens of thousands of golfers and visitors to the north-east of Scotland.

“The second golf course, designed to the same world-class standards, will be a tremendous addition to the site.

“Alongside the residential and rental homes, hotel cottages, retail and sports facilities to be determined by Aberdeenshire Council next week, we remain fully committed to delivering on our original vision for the site, despite the many obstacles that have been thrown at us.”

A separate bid for planning permission could also be approved on Thursday.

Trump International wants to build 550 homes at the site – the majority of these would be residential and the remaining 50 leisure and resort units.