Councillors to discuss plans to scrap Christmas gifts for care home residents

Controversial cost-cutting plans to axe Christmas gifts for care home residents could be approved next week.

Councillors are being urged to pass budget-saving proposals which would also mean care home bills could soar when they meet on Thursday.

Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee is being asked to approve a raft of measures to help social care bosses claw back costs.

Last month the authority was branded “scrooge-like” for considering scrapping funding which allows homes to buy gifts – amounting to about £32.81 per resident and £9,613 in total. Alternatively, they could continue with the practice, or reduce the funding available.

Meanwhile, the committee will also make a decision on whether to increase care home fees by £140 from £775 to £915, which would be phased in over three years.