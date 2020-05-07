Councillor’s disappointment after waste dumped near Aberdeen golf course

An Aberdeen councillor is urging residents to stop fly-tipping after waste was dumped next to a golf course.

It comes after a pile of rubbish including planks of wood, an office chair and a cage were dumped on a woodland footpath next to Auchmill Golf Club.

Councillor Ciaran McRae, who represents Northfield and Mastrick North, said: “I’m very disappointed to hear that there has been fly tipping near the golf course, this will put additional strain on our reduced, but hard working council staff.

“I would urge residents to store waste where they can until normal services are resumed.

“Please also ensure that the trades have the correct waste license where required.”

Concerns were previously raised over the rise in fly-tipping across the north-east.

In Aberdeen, there have been several reports of large amounts of waste being dumped by people, including sites at Bucksburn and Bridge of Don.

Aberdeenshire Council has also urged residents not to dump rubbish, and Moray Council reintroduced recycling collections following scrutiny over increasing fly-tipping.