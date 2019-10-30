Councillors defer decision on project to prevent coast flooding in north-east town

Councillors in the north-east have deferred a decision on a preferred option to prevent coastal flooding.

Members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee will go on a site visit to the promenade in Stonehaven to view a proposed option.

If approved, it will see the sea wall raised at the harbour at its north, central and inner harbour zones.

Councillor will visit the beach next week before providing a view to the infrastructure services committee next month.

Meanwhile, at the same meeting, plans for 94 homes beside Ury House were approved.

Kirkwood Homes had applied for the properties at the East Lodge site of the Ury Estate.

The development is part of a wider scheme to build 230 homes to help fund the restoration of Ury House.

A report to councillors said this latest application includes 26 three-bedroom homes and 37 four-bedroom homes.