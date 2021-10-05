Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Councillors cleared of standards breach over ‘resident sex offender’ Alan Donnelly comments

By Jamie Hall
05/10/2021, 12:43 pm
Alan Donnelly, centre, was the subject of remarks by Ian Yuill (left) and Steve Delaney.

Two Aberdeen councillors have been cleared of breaching standards by berating disgraced Alan Donnelly on his Town House return.

Liberal Democrats Ian Yuill and Steve Delaney were ordered to appear before the ethics watchdog after allegedly failing to treat Mr Donnelly – who was convicted of sexual assault in 2019 – with respect.

A complaint was made about the pair’s conduct at this year’s budget meeting in March, which was the Torry and Ferryhill councillor’s first involvement in a meeting following a year-long suspension.

Mr Yuill and Mr Delaney were alleged to breach rules instructing elected members to “respect colleagues and treat them with courtesy at all times when acting as a councillor”.

Donnelly in ‘publicity stunt’

An unexpected intervention by Mr Donnelly sparked a furious exchange during the meeting when the former Conservative councillor – now sitting as an independent after being thrown out of the party – seconded Mr Yuill’s budget proposals ahead of Mr Delaney.

His “unwelcome” move, described as a “publicity stunt” by the Lib Dems, resulted in both councillors referring to the former depute provost as the council’s “resident sex offender”.

The Standards Commission panel considered the complaint Mr Donnelly had not been treated with respect and Mr Yuill and Mr Delaney’s defence of freedom of expression under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Guidance for councillors states ECHR protection is unlikely if they are deemed to have “simply made gratuitous personal comments or to have simply indulged in offensive abuse”.

‘Travesty’ for pair to be punished

Dr Kirsty Hood QC, acting for the commission at the hearing, claimed the pair’s comments “fell into the gratuitous bucket” and said they were “not relevant” to the context of the debate in the chamber on the day.

“A remark can be factual and yet can still be disrespectful and discourteous in the way which it can be made.”

However Linda Beedie, representing Mr Yuill and Mr Delaney, said the pair were stating factual information and claimed it would be a “travesty” if they were punished.

Explaining the decision to clear the pair, panel chair Tricia Stewart said their conduct was “not sufficiently offensive, polemical or gratuitous” to justify preventing them discussing Mr Donnelly’s conviction.