Councillor’s call for bypass around community to help ease traffic at rush hour

A councillor has called for planned multi-million pound road safety improvements to include a bypass around a village.

Central Buchan member Jim Ingram is concerned about the number of vehicles passing through Mintlaw en route to Fraserburgh and Aberdeen. He believes a bypass on the A952 Toll of Birness to Fraserburgh route would take the pressure off village roads at rush-hour.

A recent Nestrans report put forward plans to improve the safety of major routes in the region. Part of the plans include proposals to build new roundabouts at the Toll of Birness and Cortes junctions, along with overtaking lanes and a partial dualling of the road. Although the possibility of a ring road at Mintlaw was mentioned, Nestrans suggested it would be a “possible future transport scheme.”

Mr Ingram said: “There is a lot of concern about the volume of traffic going through The Square in Mintlaw because it is the crossroads of Buchan connecting Aberdeen, Fraserburgh, Banff, Inverness and heading through to Peterhead. I am starting to push for this because there is concern about parking in The Square and there are problems with tailbacks.”